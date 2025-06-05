Whatever Gets It Done, Immediate Change Is Needed For Atlanta Braves
There’s no sugarcoating this one. That was the Atlanta Braves' worst loss of the season, and there’s no way around. This team started 0-7, and rock bottom managed to come two months later.
The bats finally pulled through. They had a 10-4 lead with just three outs to go, and they led the Diamondbacks put up seven to rally and complete the sweep.
This should have been a series win. They left the bases loaded in the eighth and ninth innings to lose 2-1. In less than 24 hours, the opposite ends of the unacceptable losses spectrum have been witnessed.
Everyone was ensured that once they got Ronald Acuña Jr. and Spencer Strider back, things would start to get better. Well, they’re back. Nothing is better, and it’s arguably only gotten worse.
So far, Acuña has been part of two wins and Strider is 0-4 with a 5.68 ERA.
Bringing in a new third base coach was supposed to help shake things up. Fredi González jumped back in just in time to be swept.
Let’s not forget they completely overhauled their hitting coaching staff over the winter because things weren’t up to snuff just one season after everything was firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the offense has become further unrecognizable. All-star players have been plagued with inconsistency.
At this point, the Braves could be settling for their one default all-star in a year they host festivities. At most, maybe they get two just so they have multiple reps participating in front of the home crowd.
This team was above .500 on May 18, sitting at 24-23, and had been one of the best teams in the National League over the previous 30 days. Since then, the Colorado Rockies - the team trying to not be the worst team in history - have had more wins. The Braves are 3-11 since that series win at Fenway Park and have dropped five series in a row.
No one person or aspect of the team is to blame or should get all the blame. It’s a complete failure of the system. With the talent on this team, regardless of the lack of upgrades over the offseason, they’re too good to be this bad.
Nothing is in sync, and today was the biggest wake-up call they could get. The argument that they have the time to turn things around is falling on deaf ears for a reason. The Braves are only falling further behind. Winning the division is out the window barring a miracle.
If this team is capable of salvaging this season, they need to prove it now. The benefit of the doubt is hanging on by a thread if hasn’t already waned entirely.
A lot has to change. It needs to come to the roster, the coaching staff, all of it.