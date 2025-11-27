CBS Sports Lists Top Thing Atlanta Braves Can Be Thankful For

The Atlanta Braves have had quite a rough go of it over the past couple of years, whether due to injury, slumps or otherwise. However, in the spirit of Thanksgiving, there’s always something to be thankful for.

In this case, for the Braves, CBS Sports holds one thing above all else that the team can be thankful for: Ronald Acuña, Jr.’s healthy start to next season.

“Acuña will have a normal (i.e., non-rehab) offseason though, and figures to go into 2026 without any restrictions on his running,” CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa said. “He is still only 27. There's no reason to think Acuña won't be one of the game's best and most dynamic players (again) next year.”

Acuña, when healthy, is far and away one of the best players in baseball. Even when recovering from injury, like in 2025, Acuña slashed .290/.417/.518 with 21 home runs despite being limited to just 95 games.

These heroics were good enough to earn the former MVP Comeback Player of the Year honors, which is a good sign for Acuña’s future with the Braves. Even better, he’s finally poised to be healthy heading into an offseason.

Brian Snitker, the recently retired manager of the Braves, was clear that the ability to enter an offseason without any lingering injury or rehab makes a significant impact on a player’s production.

“I think it’s big for a guy to go into the offseason not in rehab,” he said back in July. “I think I’ve seen over the years that’s a big difference.”

The former MVP turned Comeback Player of the Year is poised for his first truly healthy offseason since all the way back in the pre-2023 offseason, which, you guessed it, was his MVP campaign. If Acuña plays anything like he’s become known for in healthy seasons in 2026, he’ll surely prove himself to be what the Braves are most thankful for.

