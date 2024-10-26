Braves Named One of the Best Fits for 2-Time Cy Young Winner
It's pretty much been feast or famine for left-handed starter Blake Snell in his MLB career.
He's received votes for the Cy Young award in just two of his nine MLB seasons. But on both ocassions where he received votes for the most pretigious individual MLB pitching award, Snell won the Cy Young -- 2018 and 2023.
Those are also the only two campaigns in Snell's career where he made at least 30 starts.
He's pitched well in his other seasons, but injuries have plagued Snell from really excelling. That makes him a risky free agent proposition for MLB clubs searching for starting pitching on the free agent market this winter.
But could the Atlanta Braves be willing to take that risk? If they are, according to The Athletic's Jim Bowden, they are one of the best four "team fits" for Snell this offseason.
"Snell will pitch at age 32 next year and I think his lack of durability — he’s pitched more than 130 innings in a season only once since 2018 — will again prevent him from getting a long-term contract," Bowden wrote. "However, after opting out of his $30 million player option, he’ll be able to sign a better deal."
Snell returned from injuries in 2024 during July. He went 5-3 with a 3.12 ERA across 104 innings in 20 starts for the San Francisco Giants.
On Oct. 24, Bowden ranked Snell the No. 8 best player set to be available in MLB free agency this offseason.
The Braves signing Snell would be reminiscent of the team acquiring fellow veteran left-handed starter Chris Sale last year. That worked beautifully for the Braves, as Sale is the obvious pick to win the National League Cy Young award this year.
Should the Braves add Snell, their rotation would include each of the last two NL Cy Young winners (assuming Sale wins the 2024 award).
Of course, there's an obvious difference between the Sale trade and the potential Snell signing. Yes, Sale cost the Braves infield prospect Vaughn Grissom, but the team is paying Sale an average annual salary of $19 million.
Bowden projected Snell to receive a 3-year, $105 million deal, giving him a $35 million average annual salary.
Bowden actually projected a lower average annual salary for left-hander Max Fried. However, Bowden's contract projection for Fried had a much higher total value -- six years, $174 million.
If the two lefties land contracts close to The Athletic's projections, it might be best for Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos to simply re-sign Fried. But that's the more expensive option long term.
Snell could give the Braves an intriguing, cheaper alternative although with a lot more risk.