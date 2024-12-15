Braves Announce Adding Former Rival's Outfielder
The Atlanta Braves have only made what could be classified as "under-the-radar" moves this offseason. That continued Sunday.
The Braves announced on social media that they signed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to a 1-year contract. The former Miami Marlins outfielder's deal is non-guaranteed.
The Marlins traded De La Cruz to the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2024 MLB trade deadline for two minor league players. The Pirates non-tendered the outfielder this offseason, which made him an unrestricted free agent.
De La Cruz displayed quite a bit of power with the Marlins in the first four months of the 2024 season. But that disappeared while his average dipped in Pittsburgh after the trade deadline.
Overall, he slashed .233/.271/.384 with 21 home runs, 68 RBI and 61 runs in 622 plate appearances during 2024. De La Cruz hit 18 home runs in 424 at bats with the Marlins.
In four MLB seasons, De La Cruz has batted .253 with a .407 slugging percentage. Of all the moves the Braves, who have been pretty quiet this offseason, have made this winter, this signing has the potential to be one of the most underrated.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman added that De La Cruz has options, so he could begin the 2025 season at Triple-A Gwinnett. That will all depend, though, on how De La Cruz performs during spring training.
He will likely compete with Jarred Kelenic for opportunities in left field. That's where De La Cruz has played most of his MLB career. But he's also made 119 appearances in right field. De La Cruz could be part of the answer in right field for the Braves until Ronald Acuña Jr. fully returns from his knee injury.
Because his contract is not guaranteed, the Braves could also still add another outfielder before spring training.
In addition to De La Cruz and Kelenic, the Braves have Eli White who could play a corner outfield spot. Michael Harris II will start in center field.