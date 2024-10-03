Starter Charlie Morton Mum on Future With Braves
The Atlanta Braves are done playing baseball for the rest of the year. Veteran right-handed starter Charlie Morton could be finished altogether.
But after the San Diego Padres eliminated the Braves in the National League wild card series Wednesday, Morton was not ready to confirm whether or not he has thrown his last pitch with the Braves or in the MLB.
Morton, who will turn 41 years old in November, just completed his 17th MLB season. He went 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA and 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings over 30 starts.
The right-hander had a disappointing final outing of the regular season, where he allowed 4 runs in 4.1 frames. But overall, Morton has been very steady since his return to the Braves in 2021.
In each of the past four seasons, Morton has posted an ERA at least below 4.35. He's also thrown at least 163 innings in all four years.
Other numbers might indicate that Morton wasn't quite the same starter in 2024. He posted a losing record this year for the first time since 2014. Morton also had an FIP of 4.46, which was his highest since 2010.
Despite those small concerning numbers, the Braves are likely to welcome back Morton with open arms if he decides he wants to pitch in Atlanta again. The Braves are projected to lose left-hander Max Fried in MLB free agency, and ace Spencer Strider will still be recovering from Tommy John surgery when the 2025 regular season begins.
Even if Morton registers a record around .500 again, he has value as a depth starter because of his ability to eat innings.
Besides the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Morton has thrown at least 163.1 innings every season since 2018.
Morton began his career with the Braves in 2008. The team traded him in 2009 to the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he played the next seven years.
After a season with the Philadelphia Phillies and two-year stints with both the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays, Morton returned to the Braves in 2021.
If he is back in Atlanta again next season, he will need 50.1 innings thrown to have more frames with the Braves than any other team in his career.
In Atlanta, Morton is 49-42 with a 4.09 ERA and 1.286 WHIP in 140 appearances.