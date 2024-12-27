Charlie Morton Will Return 'For the Right Team': Report
Right-hander Charlie Morton still appears set on pitching in 2025. But MLB insider Jon Heyman reported it has to be the right situation for him.
"Favorite Charlie Morton is a frontline starter who'd return at 41 for the right team," wrote Heyman on Dec. 26.
The Atlanta Braves would presumably be one of those teams "right" for him. After all, he's spent five of his 17 MLB seasons with the Braves. That includes each of the last four from 2021-24.
But it's not clear Morton will return to the Braves. So, Morton could now be looking at other opportunities. Heyman's report indicates the right-hander will be selective with his choices.
The Athletic's David O'Brien wrote on Dec. 11 that Morton "would strongly prefer" to pitch for a team that has its spring training facility near where his family resides in Bradenton, FL. If that's a top priority for Morton, the Pittsburgh Pirates, Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees, in addition to the Braves, could be the "right team."
The Pirates and Rays are two other teams Morton spent multiple seasons with during his first 17 MLB seasons. He pitched seven years with Pittsburgh from 2009-15. Morton pitched in the World Series for the Rays in 2020.
Morton also played for the Phillies in 2016.
Last season, he went 8-10 with a 4.19 ERA, 1.325 WHIP and 167 strikeouts in 165.1 innings. He owns a career 4.01 ERA with a 138-123 record.
At 41 years old, I'm not sure Morton is a "frontline" starter. But his veteran experience and innings-eater ability should be appealing to clubs, including the Braves, who have already lost Max Fried this offseason. Morton has thrown at least 163 innings in each of the past four seasons since returning to Atlanta.
While Morton coming back to Atlanta again appears bleak, the longer he weighs his options could be a good thing for the Braves. It's possible the Braves want Morton to come back but for less money. Perhaps Morton will take a discount if he priortizes pitching close to his family, and other teams within proximity of his family don't offer him any deal.
Morton made the All-Star team for the Houston Astros in 2018 and Rays in 2019. In five seasons with the Braves, Morton has gone 49-42 with a 4.09 ERA in 140 appearances.