Braves Named Candidate to Execute Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Pitcher
ESPN's Buster Olney confirmed what most around baseball expect -- the Atlanta Braves should make at least one major move this offseason. But Olney suggested that one move could be bolder than expected.
The ESPN MLB insider included the Braves on a list of eight teams who could acquire Chicago White Sox ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.
"With Max Fried and Charlie Morton free agents, some rival executives and agents see the Braves making at least one big move this winter -- and it might be for a shortstop, like free agent Willy Adames," Olney wrote. "But Alex Anthopoulos' history is that he does not pay retail for anything: His roster is filled with players who signed long-term deal early in their careers. Adames could get more than Dansby Swanson -- whom Anthopoulos was unwilling to pay just two winters ago; in the last offseason, the Braves pursued Nola and were outbid by Phillies.
"Crochet would be costly in prospects but not so in salary: He served as a reliever in the early years of his career when he wasn't hurt, and made just $800,000 last year. He's due for a hefty raise, but even a generous one would not be nearly as costly as signing someone like Burnes or Fried.
"The Braves were involved in the Crochet trade talks in the summer, and it figures they will be again -- at the very least, to push the Phillies, as they did in the Nola negotiations."
Olney also wrote that the Braves were one of three teams best positioned to acquire Crochet at the MLB trade deadline. But the White Sox elected to hold onto the left-hander.
Chicago is not expected to do the same this offseason.
"They're going to trade him this winter," a rival evaluator in attendance at last week's general manager meetings told ESPN. "It's not a matter of if; it's a question of when."
It will be two more years before Crochet becomes eligible for free agency. Olney reported the team that acquires him will likely negotiate a contract extension with the left-hander.
The 25-year-old made his first All-Star team in 2024. Although he went 6-12, that was for the White Sox, who set a new MLB record with 121 losses. Crochet posted a 3.58 ERA and 1.068 WHIP with 209 strikeouts in 146 innings during 2024.
Crochet wasn't a starter until this past season. In his first four MLB seasons, he went 3-7 with a 2.71 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 73 frames as a relief pitcher.
As Olney explained, Crochet or another addition to the starting rotation is possible for the Braves this offseason because of the uncertainty surrounding starters Max Fried and Charlie Morton.