Braves Labeled 'Fantastic Fit' for Free Agent Gold Glove Shortstop
The MLB hot stove early this offseason have linked the Atlanta Braves to multiple potential shortstops. Those rumors don't appear to be slowing down any time soon.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranked the top 10 free agent hitters for the upcoming MLB offseason on October 21. Miller rated San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim at No. 6 overall on the list.
While Miller claimed at least 10 teams "would love" to sign Kim this offseason, Miller only called one team a "fanastic roster fit" for him -- the Braves.
"It should be noted that the Padres and Ha-Seong Kim have a mutual option for $7M in 2025. However, there's virtually no chance he agrees to his side of that one, even after a shoulder injury kept him out for the final six weeks (and playoffs) of what was a less productive year than usual," wrote Miller.
"Kim was one of just 12 players worth at least 4.9 bWAR in each of 2022 and 2023, joining Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, José Ramírez, Francisco Lindor, Freddie Freeman, Julio Rodríguez, Marcus Semien, Austin Riley, Andrés Giménez and Kyle Tucker on that list of MLB's who's whos.
"Even in a down year where he missed 41 games, he was still easily one of San Diego's 10 most valuable players in 2024.
"So, yeah, he can do a whole lot better than a one-year, $7M deal."
Kim hit .233 with a .700 OPS in 403 at-bats prior to his season-ending injury in 2024. He smashed 30 extra-base hits, including 3 home runs with 22 stolen bases, 47 RBI and 60 runs.
In his last completely healthy season, though, Kim had superior offensive numbers across the board. He also won the National League shortstop gold glove award in 2023.
The Braves are a possible landing spot for a shortstop this offseason because Orlando Arcia experienced a disappointing 2024 campaign. Although he tied his career high with 17 home runs, Arcia only slashed .218/.271/.354 with 46 RBI and 50 runs.
In 2023, he made the NL All-Star team with a .264 average, 17 home runs, 65 RBI and 66 runs.
Spotrac projected Kim to possess a value of roughly $49.1 million on a 4-year contract. Such a deal would give Kim an average annual salary of about $12.3 million.