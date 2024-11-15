Proposed Trade Sees Braves Ship Former Budding Star for $22.5 Million Starter
Players struggling can often benefit from a fresh start. With that in mind, the potential exits for the Atlanta Braves and Arizona Diamondbacks to be trade partners this offseason.
At least that's what Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer argued Friday. In his latest trade speculation column, Rymer proposed the Braves send starter Ian Anderson to the Diamondbacks for left-hander Jordan Montgomery.
Rymer also included cash in his proposed deal.
"It's not quite a one-to-one copy, but the situation is vaguely similar to the one the Red Sox were in with Chris Sale last winter. Similar enough, at least, to imagine a Batman-style spotlight that only the Braves can see," wrote Rymer.
"They filled one hole in their rotation when they traded for Griffin Canning, but the spots left vacant by Max Fried and Charlie Morton still loom large. Montgomery would be another candidate to fill those spots."
The Diamondbacks signed Montgomery to a 1-year deal worth $25 million last offseason. But the contract also included a player option worth $22.5 million if Montgomery made at least 18 starts.
He started 21 games in 2024 and opted into his club option this offseason. So, as of now, Montgomery will play another season in Arizona.
But ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the Diamondbacks are "willing to eat some money" to get rid of Montgomery after his poor 2024 campaign. That's why Rymer theorized the Braves could land him for only Anderson and still receive money in the trade.
"Is this far-fetched? It might be, as the Braves would be getting one year of a veteran pitcher while giving up a former playoff hero with barely more than two years of MLB service time," wrote Rymer.
"Anderson is nonetheless a wild card after missing two years following Tommy John surgery. He's an upside play the Braves can't afford to count on, whereas the D-backs would have little to lose by taking him on."
In essence, such a trade would be a fresh start for both Montgomery and Anderson. Montgomery posted a 2.79 ERA and 1.094 WHIP in 67.2 innings for the Texas Rangers after the 2023 trade deadline. Montgomery helped the Rangers win the World Series that season.
But last season, Montgomery struggled the tune of a 6.23 ERA and 1.65 WHIP in 117 innings with the Diamondbacks.
Anderson also helped the Braves win a championship in 2021. He went 9-5 with a 3.58 ERA during that campaign. Anderson won two playoff games as well on the team's way to the World Series title.
However, Anderson submitted a 5.00 ERA as an encore in 2022 and finished the season in Triple-A. Then in April 2023, he underwent Tommy John surgery, so he hasn't pitched much the past two seasons.
Montgomery shouldn't be the first choice of potential offseason rotation additions for the Braves. But if the Braves can't outbid other suitors for the top pitchers in free agency, he's an intruiging secondary option.
It could be a solid move even if the Braves sign another pitcher. Landing Montgomery, along with cash, without giving up a current MLB player sounds quite enticing.