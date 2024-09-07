Max Fried Continues Return to Form, Braves Close Gap on Top Wild Card Spots
Max Fried had another strong night in the Atlanta Braves' 3-1 win to open their series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Fried pitched seven innings of one-run ball, no earned runs, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out eight. He said after the game feels he’s getting better control of his arsenal as of late - while also giving credit to his defense.
“I’ve been commanding the ball a lot better - putting my fastball in areas where I’m not getting beat too bad,” Fried said. “I’m having a lot of great plays behind me that take a lot of pressure off myself and just trying to get as deep as possible into the game.”
He’s been getting back into a groove after struggling from his stint on the Injured List. In his first three starts after his return, Fried had a 7.90 ERA with an opponent’s slash line of .286/.397/.357.
It was not the prettiest return to action, and it came at a time when the Braves were in desperate need of starting pitching. But he’s turned it around. In his last four starts, including his Friday night start, he has a 2.07 ERA.
“Just kind of reverting back to what’s natural,” Fried said. “Just trying to stay athletic. When I’m at my best, I’m as athletic as possible. I have a good rhythm and good pace...when I’m at a good pace, that’s when I’m at my best.”
It’s coming at just the right time. It’s the final month of the season, and the Braves are trying to lock down a playoff spot. Having another ace in full form can get them to October.
“There’s no moment too big for him,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “He’s very good at staying calm, and he just has to execute.”
Fried said his goal is to give it all he has to get back to the postseason.
“Knowing that I only have a handful of starts left, I wanna make sure I’m leaving everything out there every time I take the ball...you know what this time of year is leading up to.”
Atlanta is treading water in the NL East. The Phillies won their sixth-in-a-row on Friday night, and the Mets have pushed their winning streak to eight. The Braves and Mets are tied for the third and final Wild Card spot. However, they've closed the gap on the Padres and Diamondbacks to 3.0 and 1.5 games back for spots one and two respectively.
The Braves continue their playoff push on Saturday as look to win their series against the Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 7:20 p.m. with Spencer Schwellenbach scheduled to take the mound for the Braves.