Braves Draft More Position Player Depth with No. 22 Pick
The pick is in. The Atlanta Braves drafted shortstop/outfielder Tate Southisene out of Basic High School (Nevada) with the No. 22 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft. The spot in the draft where they selected the 18-year-old has a pick value of $3.98 million.
He's currently committed to USC, so if he can't agree on a deal with the Braves, he could be bound for the West Coast.
It's the first time since they took catcher Shea Langeliers and shortstop Braden Shewmake in 2019 that the Braves have taken a position player in the first round of the draft.
Southisene is the younger brother of Ty, who the Cubs drafted in the fourth round of last year's draft.
MLB.com rated the drafted pick as the No. 39 player overall in their top 100 draft prospects. He's considered to be athletic with upside in his potential to be a power hitter with good speed. His running is rated a 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, with his hitting and power being rated a 50. A 50 is considered major league average, while 60 is considered a "plus" rating, which is higher than above average.
"The physicality has shown up beyond the batter’s box. Southisene is a plus runner and his strength and athleticism make him a more natural shortstop than his older brother, with solid actions and enough arm. Some scouts like him in center field as much, if not more," his draft profile on MLB.com said.
Last season, the Braves took their top overall prospect, Cam Caminiti, with the 24th overall pick in the 2024 draft. Southisene will likely be added to the top 30 prospect list shortly after he signs with the team.
Currently, only nine of the Braves top 30 prospects are position players. Their highest ranking position player is Nacho Alvarez Jr., who is now in the Majors filling in for Austin Riley, who is on the injured list.
The Braves took the opportunity to improve depth in both the infield and outfield, which are currently areas of concern at the Major League level. Of course, it'll be years before we might see Southisene in Atlanta, but addressing the depth long term is a good start.