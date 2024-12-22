Braves Again Projected Not to Make a Splash in Starting Pitcher Market
A lot of top starting pitchers have gone off the market to end the 2024 calendar year. But there are still some quality hurlers and perhaps some bargain pitchers available.
But Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer doesn't see the Atlanta Braves landing any of the best starters still on the market.
On Dec. 20, Rymer ranked the top 10 starting pitchers that are either free agents or who could be available on the trade block. Rymer made final predictions for each pitcher's destination and didn't choose the Braves for any of them.
Although that would be disappointing for Braves fans, it's not all the surprising of a prediction from Rymer. The Bleacher Report analyst has been very consistent this offseason, not projecting the Braves to make a splash in their starting rotation.
On Nov. 14, Rymer only predicted the Braves to be involved in trying to re-sign Max Fried and Charlie Morton. Obviously, any attempt from the Braves to re-sign Fried didn't work, as he inked an 8-year, $218 million contract with the New York Yankees.
Different reports about whether Morton will return to Atlanta or not have surfaced this offseason. But the latest from The Athletic's David O'Brien on Dec. 11 indicated a return to the Braves for Morton is unlikely.
Starters Chris Sale, Reynaldo López and Spencer Schwellenbach will be back in Atlanta next year. As will Spencer Strider as soon as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. He may be able to return in May.
Without any offseason additions, that means the Braves could be counting on major contributions from Grant Holmes and Bryce Elder. Other starters such as AJ Smith-Shawver and Hurston Waldrep may be needed for significant innings as well.
Other pundits, though, have given the Braves a better chance of landing one of the top pitchers left available this offseason. Of the 10 pitchers on Rymer's list, other analysts have connected the Braves to Jack Flaherty, Mitch Keller and Walker Buehler.