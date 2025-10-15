Braves 2025 Draft Picks Who Had Hottest Starts to Pro Careers
The latest draft class in the Atlanta Braves farm got its first taste of professional baseball in the latter half of 2025. Results have been ranged a bit. Some haven't played yet and are just working out. Others had slow starts with flashes. Some truly hit the ground running. This latter group is who will be highlighted today.
Here are three 2025 draft picks in the Braves system who needed little adjustment time to succeed. All three of them succeeding early provides promise in areas the Braves need, or could need, down the line.
Cody Miller, SS (Third-Round Pick)
Miller's start was good enough that he has already received his first minor league promotion. After posting a .372 average with a .905 OPS in 10 games, he moved up to High-A Rome. The next level gave him more of a challenge, but he still managed to finish with a .296 average and a .776 OPS in 16 games played.
He also flexed some speed on the basepaths with 10 stolen bases on 13 attempts (76%). In a small sample size, we've seen him utilize multiple tools that could make him valuable to the big-league team.
Dixon Williams, 2B (Fourth-Round Compensatory Pick)
For a team looking to rebuild its position-player depth, having two infielders succeed out of the gate has to feel good. Williams was an extra-base hit machine, with 44% of his 25 hits being at least for two.
He has six doubles, three triples and two home runs. With his 16 walks, he finished his first bit of action in the pros with a .395 on-base percentage and .462 slugging.
Kade Woods, Pitcher (10th-Round Pick)
It's a small sample size, but Woods looked sharp in his first few games of professional action. He came out of the bullpen in six games for Single-A Augusta, finishing with a 2.63 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
Each appearance saw him record at least four outs, and he maxed out at three innings in an outing. His final appearance of the season was arguably his best. He delivered three shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out a career-high five batters.
He's one of many in the system when it comes to right-handed pitchers, but the more depth the better. The Braves have learned the hard way what happens when they don't have the quality options.