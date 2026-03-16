Braves Top Prospect Quietly Dominating Hitters on Backfields

Since he hasn't been seeing action with the major league team, it's been easy for Cam Caminiti's spring to slip under the radar. However, Baseball America recently brought the work he's been putting in up to the surface. The Atlanta Braves' top prospect has been dominating hitters on the backfields.

He tallied seven strikeouts, which included 11 whiffs against hitters over the weekend. Baseball America included a highlight reel of those swings and misses, along with clips of him freezing hitters.

We saw Cam Caminiti notch seven Ks and 11 whiffs over the weekend 🔥



Here's what it looked like.



Backfields Intel: https://t.co/OBs7msZGws pic.twitter.com/Cet750HMUe — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) March 16, 2026

Based on the video, the fastball, along with his breaking pitches, is shown inducing missed bats as well as catching the edges of the strike zone. It's a good change of pace for him compared to last spring.

Before his spring truly got started, he saw himself missing time with an injury. It kept him out until May last season. This time, he can properly stretch out ahead of the regular season in the minors instead of spending the season slowly getting to baseline.

All that being said, Caminiti looked sharp when he got on the mound for Single-A Augusta last season.

He finished the season with a 2.08 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a .210 BAA and 75 strikeouts (12 K/9) in 56 1/3 innings pitched. It's hard to have asked for more out of the 19-year-old left-hander. His first full year - and yes, it can count as such, even if he started late - was nothing short of a success.

Caminiti had to take the time to stretch out, but he's gotten his pitch count into the 90s and is now getting deep enough into games to give what is considered a starting pitcher's workload.

His performance was rewarded with being one of the top left-handed prospects. He's also in the top-100 prospects overall, according to MLB.com's rankings. At the time of this article's publication, he's the No. 68 prospect in baseball. He is one of two Braves prospects currently in the top-100. JR Ritchie, the team's No. 2 prospect, is ranked No. 90.

Where he will start the season is to be determined. He's currently assigned as a prospect in Braves minor league camp. It would make sense if he started in High-A after a full season in Single-A. Since he's only 19, the Braves could choose to take their time with him.

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