Atlanta Braves Announce New TV Deal with Gray Media
The Atlanta Braves are expanding their access to select games during the 2025 season. The team announced on Wednesday that they are signing a multi-year agreement with Gray Media to air games on their affiliates.
Fifteen regular season games will air on these channels as part of the agreement. It has yet to be determined which games will be selected for this.
This deal will put Braves games on local TV affiliates across the southeastern United States.
According to the press release, the deal will increase the reach of the selected games, providing a new way for more than 15 million households to watch the Braves. Gray will carry the Braves in 24 markets across six states.
More specifically, games will be broadcast over the air on Peachtree TV Atlanta’s CW (WPCH 17.1) and Peachtree Sports Network (PSN) in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast through Gray’s network of broadcast stations, including Palmetto Sports & Entertainment Network, the Tennessee Valley Sports & Entertainment Network, and portions of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network. A select number of games will air on some of Gray’s ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and CW affiliates.
“We are thrilled to partner with Gray Media to offer our fans more opportunities to watch a simulcast of certain games and access our content all across the Southeast,” Atlanta Braves President & CEO Derek Schiller said. “This partnership makes Braves baseball even more accessible, allowing fans throughout Braves Country the ability to watch in a way that best suits them, whether that is on cable, local TV, or streaming.”
Gray Media, or Gray, is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, formally known as Gray Television, Inc. They own local news affiliates across the country. Similar companies to Gray include Sinclair and Tegna.
According to the Braves press release, Gray is the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets serving 113 television markets that collectively reaches approximately 36% of US television households.
So, while the Braves still have other areas of their TV broadcast to address - such as streaming on MLB TV, this is a great step in the right direction. Other professional teams have made similar moves, though those teams did it after cutting ties with their regional sports networks.
One example came back in August when the Florida Panthers of the NHL announced a partnership with Scripps. All non-nationally exclusive regular-season contests and an all-new weekly ‘Primetime Panthers’ show presenting behind-the-scenes stories, community highlights and features would be available on the local affiliates through this deal.
These are not cable channels, so those who cut the cord should be able to gain access to them.
A CW game will be on cable, but the access to games on the four major networks - ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox - will help with the ease of access to games.
There was no mention of anything related to the current TV deal with Diamond Sports Group, which owns FanDuel Sports Network (formerly Bally and Fox Sports). What we do know is their games will continue to air on those channels as usual next season.