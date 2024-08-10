Braves' Ian Anderson Has Season-Best Outing in Triple-A
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson is as close to a return as ever.
He took the mound for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers and had himself a quality start. He pitched 6 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four on 94 pitches.
He allowed two home runs in the game that drove in all three runs. The second one came in his final inning of work and essentially ended his night.
If he isn’t ready yet, then he is so-very close.
Before Friday night, there was already speculation that he might return to Atlanta soon. He had originally been scheduled to start on Wednesday but was scratched leading to a belief he was getting called up. However, he was simply moved back a couple days.
MLB.com writer Mark Bowman pointed out that the move would set Anderson up to pitch for the Braves next week.
"Ian Anderson's start for Gwinnett was pushed from today to Friday," wrote Bowman on X. "If the Braves want to create extra rest for their starters next week, Anderson would now be lined up to pitch either of the final two games of next week's series in San Francisco."
With Reynaldo Lopez on the Injured List and Spencer Schwellenbach starting to get up there in innings, they need someone to come rescue this team from their downward spiral.
Braves pitching has allowed an average of eight and a half runs per game during their six-game losing streak. On two occasions, they have given up double-digit runs. They've given up an astounding 62 hits in their last-four games.
Starters have only allowed fewer than four earned runs twice and the Braves have lost their last three games despite scoring five runs or more.
Something has to change. They can’t just keep throwing Triple-A starters out there and seeing what sticks. At the very least, Anderson has a larger track record of MLB success. While he’s obviously been hurt for some time, he needs to come up the moment he is ready.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if one of the latter games out in San Francisco next week is when Anderson makes his long-awaited return.
Anderson has a 3.97 ERA across 52 MLB starts, but hasn’t appeared in a game in almost two years.