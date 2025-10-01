Braves Manager Brian Snitker Makes Final Decision on Future
The decision on the future of Brian Snitker has arrived. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Snitker's time as the Atlanta Braves manager is over. He informed the team of his decision yesterday, and he will remain with the organization in a senior advisory role.
He will get celebrate his 50th with the Braves with a new front office-level position.
Shortly after Passan's report, the Braves made a formal announcement. They added that he will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony next season.
Following the season finale on Sunday, Snitker said he would talk with the team this week about what would come next. He was at the end of his contract, making it an easy time to decide it's time for another chapter.
To Snitker's credit, he knew how to keep everyone guessing. He was open about the fact that he was thinking about it, but he discussed his unfinished business and talked in terms of being back in the spring. In a way, he will be back, but just not as manager.
He walks away as a World Series champion, a dream achievement that for much of his life seemed out of reach.
“I [didn’t] think I’d ever have one win as a manager, honestly, after all the recycles and everything I went through,” he said after securing his 800th win. “I’ve been blessed to be around a lot of good players.”
He finished with 811 wins, the third most in franchise history and the second most in the Atlanta era. He won the National League Manager of the Year Award in 2018 and was a finalist four times. Two of his seasons saw the Braves win over 100 games twice, set single-season team home run records and win six division titles.
The opportunity to lead the Braves came after 20 seasons as a skipper in the minor leagues and years as a coach in the big leagues under Bobby Cox and Fredi Gonzalez. It was worth the wait.
With what he's accomplished, he can take the time to go be with his family and not worry about the constant grind that comes with being a manager. At nearly 70 years old, he has the right to a different pace.
It wasn't the end to a tenure that he would have preferred. Even just reaching the postseason one more time would have likely been ideal. That said, it's easy to let that be the case when you've done what many can only imagine doing.