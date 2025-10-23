Son of Former Braves Manager Interviews for Mets Coaching Job
Another member of the Snitker family could soon be bound for the National League East. MLB Insider Joel Sherman reported in the New York Post that Troy Snitker interviewed for the Mets' hitting coach position. He is the son of former Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker.
Snitker previously served as hitting coach with the Houston Astros from 2019 to last season. He joined the organization the year before, serving as a hitting coach for Double-A Corpus Cristi. The Astros let him go as part of a series of chances to the coaching staff.
During his time with the Astros, they reached the World Series three times, including the 2021 Fall Classic against his father and the Braves. Ahead of Game 3 in Atlanta, both the father and son got the chance to come together at home plate and deliver the lineup cards to the umpires.
Both would get their chance at a World Series ring. Brian won it in 2021. Troy won it the following season.
Troy has his share of history with the Braves as well. The Georgia native was drafted by the organization in the 19th round of the 2011 draft. Both Snitkers got the chance to play in the Braves organization before moving into coaching roles.
He played for the Rome Braves and the Lynchburg Hillcats, the Class A and Class A Advanced teams of the Braves at the time. He also played some independent baseball before retiring ahead of the 2014 season due to a concussion.
Even in a senior adviser role, Brian would get extra opportunities to see his son if he were to join the Mets organization. After all, the Braves and Mets play 13 times a year, including half the games in Atlanta, compared to three times against the Astros, who only come to Atlanta every other year under the current scheduling setup.
Brian is entering his 50th year in the Braves organization. He managed in the minor leagues and coached under former Braves managers before getting the honor himself in 2016. He is one of two Braves managers to win a World Series in the Atlanta era (since 1966), the other being the legendary Bobby Cox.
At 36 years old, Troy has a long career a head of him to make an impact in the same way that his father did. It won't all be with one organization, but he's interviewing. The opportunities are still ahead for him.