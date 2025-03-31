Atlanta Braves Bullpen Not as Bad as You Think
The Atlanta Braves were swept by the San Diego Padres in a four-game series to open the season. A major sticking point from the rocky start has been the bullpen.
In 12 innings pitched, the bullpen has an egregious 6.75 ERA early on. However, when you start to break it down, the squad as a whole isn’t doing a bad job. It’s individual arms that have had trouble.
So far, the bullpen has nine earned runs in 12 innings pitched. Five of those runs have been changed to Hector Neris. He’s made two appearances and has recorded three outs. For those wondering what his ERA is, it’s 45.00.
The non-roster invitee who impressed in a handful of Spring Training appearances has not been able to translate that to regular-season play.
If you remove his five earned runs and one inning's total of work. The bullpen’s team ERA drops to 4.88. Still not great, but we can take this a step further.
Aaron Bummer has yet to toss a scoreless outing. He’s allowed an earned run in both appearances thus far. Again, for those wondering, his ERA is 10.80.
Factor that in, and the rest of the bullpen has a 2.89 ERA in 9 1/3 innings pitched. Take these two out of the equation, and the entire pitching staff’s ERA is 3.06.
A few decisions made by manager Brian Snitker haven’t gone his way. For example, his choice of relievers could have made a difference on Opening Day. The Braves could have potentially had a scoreless seventh inning with another decision, and they potentially would have won.
However, even if you take out the other Neris outing on Sunday, the Braves are still, at best, 1-3 to start the season. Getting shut out in back-to-back games will do that.
The poor offensive showing doesn’t excuse any issues with certain relievers and vice versa. The point here is to pin point the problems that created an 0-4 start. Along with the issues at the plate, a diagnosis as been found for the dilemma on the mound.
Bummer isn’t going anywhere unless he continues to go off the rails. He had a solid season last year (3.58 ERA) and will likely settle in.
Something might have to be done about Neris, though. Last season wasn’t great for him, and it’s only worse to start this season. Being in the hole the Braves are already in in the standings, they can’t afford to give him too many more chances.
The Braves will look to correct course in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. EDT.