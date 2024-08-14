MLB Network to Air Greg Maddux Documentary 'One of a Kind'
MLB Network has announced it will be telling the story of Atlanta Braves legend and Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux in the latest edition of their MLB Network Presents documentary series.
The title of the documentary is “One of a Kind.” The documentary is set to air on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. EDT.
The documentary will highlight Maddux’s rise to a Hall of Fame career that is considered one of the greatest in the game’s history, as well as the personality he brought to the clubhouse.
Included are interviews from Maddux as well as other notable names from his era including former Braves teammates Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Eddie Perez, who was Maddux’s catcher and has been a coach on the Braves since 2007; former Braves pitcher coach Leo Mazzone; as well as Randy Johnson and Barry Bonds.
Other notable appearances in the documentary include Maddux’s brother, former MLB pitcher and current Texas Rangers coach Mike Maddux, who will talk about their upbringing; historians Joe Posnanski and Tom Verducci; and Rick Sutcliffe, Maddux’s teammate on the Chicago Cubs.
His time with the Atlanta Braves, where he was part of the Big 3 with Smoltz and Glavine, will be a major topic of the documentary. During the feature, Maddux will talk about his decision to choose Atlanta after nearly signing with the New York Yankees.
During his 23 seasons in Major League Baseball, Maddux won 355 games, had a 3.16 ERA, a 132 ERA+, a 1.14 WHIP, struck out 3,371 batters and pitched 109 complete games. His ability to pitch deep into games with a low pitch count led to his name joining baseball terminology.
A “Maddux” is a complete game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches. Maddux threw 13 of these types of complete games and no one else has thrown more than seven.
Following the premiere of “One of a Kind,” MLB Network will air his start against the Milwaukee Brewers from May 2, 2001, at 9:30 p.m. EST. In this start, Maddux tossed a complete game shutout where he struck out 14 batters and allowed just three baserunners.
The MLB Network Presents series has covered a number of Hall of Fame careers including Ken Griffey Jr., Randy Johnson, Tony Gywnn and George Brett.