Braves Acuña Reaching MVP Form While Representing Venezuela at WBC

Look no further than the World Baseball Classic to see what Ronald Acuña Jr. could offer to the Atlanta Braves during the 2026 season. It's a high-stakes environment, and he's relishing every moment.

He took the chance to be a tone setter on Saturday night when Venezuela toppled the defending World Baseball Classic champions, Japan, in the quarterfinals. On the second pitch of the game, Acuña took Yoshinobu Yamamoto deep to give his country a 1-0 lead.

RONALD ACUÑA JR. LEAVES THE YARD



WHAT A START FOR TEAM VENEZUELA 😳 pic.twitter.com/QJ1v2nq7dN — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 15, 2026

The environment to show every ounce of passion he had. He pounded his chest as he crossed home plate in the fashion of La Bestia, to play into a nickname of his. His emotions ran high throughout. When his teammates had a big moment, he was bouncing around the dugout.

If something didn't go his way at the plate, he let the umpire know, too. He was ruled to have broken the plane when trying to check his swing on a pitch above the zone. He wasn't going to have it.

Ronald Acuña Jr was frustrated at that strike three call



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/UxVNfRMEMH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 15, 2026

For the record, first base umpire Dan Iassogna got the call right. This is to show the type of energy that Acuña has when he's fired up to play meaningful baseball.

Last time Acuña competed in the World Baseball Classic, he went on to win the National League MVP. It's a bit of a different landscape now. He has the likes of Shohei Ohtani to get past. However, we know a healthy Acuña can make it, at the very least, a tight race to the finish.

Through five games in Miami, Acuña is batting .278 with a 1.125 OPS, a .458 on-base percentage, two home runs and three RBIs. Three of his five hits are for extra bases. He has two stolen bases for good measure. If there is any conclusion that can be drawn, he looks healthy.

He's coming off a season where he had to manage his health following another ACL surgery. Stolen bases weren't totally off the table, but he had to tone is back quite a bit. Even without a key tool, he was an All-Star and the Comeback Player of the Year. He was a spectacle in the outfield, putting the cannon of an arm on display.

For those who may have forgotten when a healthy Acuña can do. Make sure to check in on the remaining games of the tournament. It's hard to get the full picture in a regular spring training game. After this, you'll have to wait until opening day. It's not that far away, but there's no need to wait.

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