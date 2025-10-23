Braves Matt Olson Repeats as Fielding Bible Award Winner
Matt Olson receives his latest award for his defensive skills at first base. Sports Info Solutions released its annual Fielding Bible Award winners, with Olson repeating his title. He's now won the award five times overall and twice with the Atlanta Braves.
He was one of three players, the others being Nico Hoerner and Steven Kwan, to win the award by a unanimous vote.
So far, he's the only first baseman to take home the award. Other former Braves first basemen have won, such as Mark Teixeira, but with other teams. He is now the third Braves player to win the award multiple times.
He received the award for his high defensive runs saved (17), which is tied for the best by a first baseman in a season over the past 15 years. According to SIS, Teixeira had 17 in 2012, as well as Christian Walker in 2022.
Olson also added 4 Runs to his total through double plays, bunt defense, and Good Fielding Plays (including scoops). He easily led all first basemen with 145 assists, 40 more than his previous single-season high.
His Iron Man streak also played a role, manning the position for all 162 games of the season.
A former teammate of his took home the award as well. Starting pitcher Max Fried won the award for the pitcher position. He previously won the award while in a Braves uniform back in 2020. Other former Braves to win the award include Hall of Pretty Good inductee Andrelton Simmons (3x) and outfielders Jason Heyward (twice) and Andruw Jones.
Along with this award, Olson is a finalist for the Gold Glove award at first base this season, repeating the honor of being a finalist. While he won the Fielding Bible Award a year ago, he missed out on the top defensive honor. This time around, he's viewed as the favorite. If he does, he will win his third career Gold Glove.
A Braves first baseman hasn't won the Gold Glove since Freddie Freeman shared the honor with Anthony Rizzo in 2018. Freeman, to date, is the only Braves first baseman to win the award, putting Olson in position to be in some exclusive company.
This is the 20th addition of the Fielding Bible Awards. According to SIS, the award are "voted on by a panel of experts who consider statistical analysis, the eye test and any other factors that they wish to utilize."