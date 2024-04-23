Braves & Marlins Set For Lefty Pitching Duel in Truist Park on Tuesday Night
The Atlanta Braves are on a roll.
After winning five out of six last week against the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, the Braves knocked off the Miami Marlins last night in Truist Park to go up in the season series three games to one.
Max Fried is hoping to keep the good times rolling today, making his 14th career start against the Marlins. Lefty Trevor Rogers takes the mound for Miami, hoping to improve on their 6-18 record.
Lineups for the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 23rd
Here's how Atlanta will line up for the contest:
RF Ronald Acuña Jr
SS Orlando Arcia
3B Austin Riley
1B Matt Olson
DH Marcell Ozuna
C Travis d’Arnaud
LF Adam Duvall
CF Michael Harris II
2B David Fletcher
Fried’s making his fifth start of the season and second against the Marlins; on April 12th in Miami, Fried got the win after 6.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits and walking one while striking out four. There’s some interesting sample sizes against Fried on Miami’s roster: OF Jesús Sánchez is 4-7 with a homer, 1B Josh Bell is 7-20 with four RBIs, and 2B Luis Arraez is 1-1 with a walk and a HBP, while CF Jazz Chisholm Jr. is only 2-13, albeit with a homer.
Here's the Marlins lineup:
2B Luis Arraez
LF Bryan De La Cruz
DH Josh Bell
RF Avisaíl García
CF Jazz Chisholm Jr
SS Tim Anderson
1B Emmanuel Rivera
3B Otto Lopez
C Nick Fortes
Rogers has returned from an injury-marred 2023 to put up respectable results so far this season, going 0-2 with a 3.92 ERA in his four starts. He’s hoping to get off the Braves skid in this one; across eight career starts, Rogers is 0-6 with a 5.70 ERA versus Atlanta. Several Braves have absolutely crushed Rogers in their careers, with Ronald Acuña Jr. (.455), Marcell Ozuna (.214), Austin Riley (.235), and Travis d’Arnaud (.500) all having taken him deep.
How to Watch the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 23rd
Today's matchup is scheduled for a 7:20 PM ET first pitch and is being aired by Bally Sports, with the Braves broadcast on Bally Sports South and the Marlins broadcast on Bally Sports Florida.
If you’d rather just listen, the Marlins radio broadcast is available on Fox Sports 940AM (WINZ) & WAQI 710, while the Atlanta Braves Radio Network has the standard broadcast on 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan and affiliates across Braves Country.