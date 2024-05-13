Austin Riley Out of Lineup While Waiting for MRI Results
The Atlanta Braves are being cautious with their third baseman.
He’s not an easy guy to replace.
Austin Riley is not in the team’s lineup for the Monday evening series opener against the Chicago Cubs. The third baseman was removed from Sunday night’s game in New York with “left side tightness” after a strikeout. Manager Brian Snitker explained during an in-game interview that Riley had felt similar tightness during batting practice, prompting the change.
Newly-acquired Zack Short is taking over for Riley, playing third base and batting ninth on Monday.
Riley’s comments after the game on Friday night conveyed that he wasn’t particularly concerned - there was no MRI scheduled, as he needed to see how he felt this morning. Well, with the soreness lingering into the second day, Riley was sent for an MRI today and was not present in the clubhouse prior to tonight’s game for media availability.
Snitker said they expected to know more after the game, but the hope is that Riley could avoid an injured list stint. The Braves are currently without starting catcher Sean Murphy, who strained his oblique in Atlanta’s season opener and continued to be held out of action. He’s progressed in his rehab to swinging a bat and hitting in the batting cage, but is still without an estimated return to play date.
Riley’s been stuck in an offensive slump to open the season, currently batting only .245 with three homers and a .707 OPS, but he’s made his presence felt on the defensive end. Per MLB Statcast, Riley’s defensive mark of 2 Outs Above Average puts him in the 82nd percentile for all defenders. He’s currently tied for 2nd among third basemen with Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros and Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies. All three trail St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado, whose streak of ten consecutive Gold Glove awards at third base was broken last season.