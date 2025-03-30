Baldwin Career Milestone Lone Offensive Highlight As Padres Blank Braves
The Atlanta Braves fell again to the San Diego Padres, this time being blanked 1-0. It’s the first time they’ve been shutout this season and they drop 0-3 on the campaign.
Pitching continues to improve, the offense has yet to find its footing. While they’ve been able to put runs on the board in two of three games played, they have a glaring 1-for-22 with runners in scoring position to start the season staring them in the face.
The lone offensive standout moment came on Drake Baldwin picking up his first career hit in the Major Leagues. He slapped a single into left with two outs in the top of the second inning.
Baldwin had been seeing the ball well, with most of them being well struck. However, he struggled with finding a hole or place in the outfield where the outfielder wasn’t. An at-bat finally went his way.
Unfortunately for the Braves, that would be all Baldwin could muster in the game. He was the last hope for them with two outs in the ninth with Marcell Ozuna representing the tying run on third base. Baldwin struck out, ending the game.
Circling back to pitching, Spencer Schwellenbach was sharp in his 2025 regular-season debut. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing just a single and a walk while striking out four.
The lone run of the game came off an RBI single by former member of the Braves organization, Yuli Gurriel. With runners on first and second with two outs, he hit a slider from Daysbel Hernandez sharply into left field to score Jake Cronenworth. The runner was charged to Aaron Bummer.
The woes out in San Diego, dating back to the Wild Card Series last year, continue. The Braves look to avoid a four-game sweep to open the season on Sunday. Rookie AJ Smith-Shawver will take the mound looking to get the job done. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. This matchup will be the first Sunday Night Baseball broadcast on ESPN this season.