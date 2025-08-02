Braves 2025 Draft Pick Makes Electric Impression in Pro Debut
Alex Lodise was added to High-A Rome just hours before his debut. He was penciled into the No. 2 spot immediately, meaning they’re expecting a strong contribution from him at the plate.
The Atlanta Braves’ 2025 second-round and Dick Howser Trophy winner out of Florida State was up for the task of making a good first impression, and that’s intentionally understating it.
He finished his professional baseball debut going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs. Both base hits came off the bat at over 97 miles per hour, according to Rome Emperors’ broadcast and media relations coordinator Gavin Booker.
The shortstop kept it going even after a rain delay. His triple drove in two following the delay to give Rome a 5-0 lead.
So, he already has a multi-hit game, multiple extra base hits and multiple RBIs under his belt out of the gate. He was also a home run away from the cycle for good measure.
If he was sweating about his debut, he didn’t show it. If he was under any pressure, he didn’t cave to it.
The Braves took Lodise with the 60th overall pick in the 2025 draft, which took place just a couple of weeks ago. His contract came with a $1.3 million signing bonus. He was awarded the aforementioned Dick Howser Trophy in June. The award goes to the player who was named the national college baseball player of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. The award is considered the college baseball equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
He became the third player in Florida State baseball history to take home the award, and the first since Buster Posey in 2008. So, he’s already in the company of a future Hall of Famer.
Dick Howser both played and coached for Florida State before, most notably, managing the Kansas City Royals when they won the World Series in 1985. The award was created in his honor shortly after he died of cancer in 1987.
During his final year with the Seminoles, he batted .394 with 17 home runs, 68 RBIs and had a ridiculous .704 slugging percentage. He had a .977 fielding percentage and started 34 double plays.
He’s kept that pace going. For those who were wondering, his batting average is currently higher than his college slugging percentage. Obviously, that’s going to change at some point, but it’s fun to see it be a fact, even if for one game.
At the time of this article's publication, beyond his No. 43 amateur ranking ahead of the draft, Lodise has yet to be given any prospect ranking or an ETA to reaching the Majors on MLB.com's prospect page.