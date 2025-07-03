Braves Acuña in Rare Company With Yankees Legend After All-Star Selection
Ronald Acuña Jr.'s explosive return earned him the starting job once again in the MLB All-Star Game. It took the return of that caliber to beat the odds. He returned in the Atlanta Braves' 50th game of the season and has played in 36 so far.
It's a historic feat, with one other occurrence of a player starting the All-Star Game after returning this late in the season. According to OptaSTATS, the only other player to do this was New York Yankees legendary outfielder Joe DiMaggio in 1949.
According to OptaSTATS, this is based on who actually started the game (not necessarily who was voted in). DiMaggio, who made his 1949 season debut in the Yankees' 66th game, started for the AL in place of injured teammate Tommy Henrich. So Acuña stands alone as someone who was voted in.
A cover song of the 1941 No. 1 hit "Joltin' Joe DiMaggio" might be in order. A lot of baseball fans would want Acuña on their side. If not that, Simon & Garfunkel can slide Acuña's name into an updated version of Mrs. Robinson - after all, Acuña hasn't left and gone away.
He started the All-Star Game in 2019, 2022 and 2023. He was elected to start in 2021, but had to sit out due to his first ACL injury just before the Midsummer Classic. This time around, he’s back just in time to play instead of just missing out.
Acuña will join Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker as the starting outfielders. He led all National League outfielders in Phase 2 voting.
He’ll get to play in front of the fans for two key events: The All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby. The latter event will be played at Truist Park the night before the All-Star Game on Monday, July 14.
In 36 games, Acuña is batting .346 with a 1.063 OPS, nine home runs, 18 RBIs and four stolen bases.