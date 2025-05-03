Braves Brian Snitker Gives Vision For Ian Anderson In His Return to Team
Ian Anderson is back with the Atlanta Braves after being shipped off to the Los Angeles Angels ahead of the regular season. Since he's back with the organization, the goal is to get him back to form.
Braves manager Brian Snitker was enthusiatic about seeing if they can make it happen.
"I'm kind of excited about getting him back," Snitker said. "He's cleared. He's going to go down there. He's going to start again. Hopefully, we get him stretched out and he finds himself again."
Snitker added he doesn't see Anderson as a reliever like the Angels tried to use him as. He's still a starting pitching in his eyes. The plan was to have him back in the rotation to start this season. However, command issues were a problem that the Braves couldn't overlook.
Anderson showed some promise with a 2.25 ERA and a .119 opponent's average. However, the 20 walks in 20 innings pitched was glaring. It was going to be too risky to put him out there in a regular-season game. Once it was all Major League talent, it was going to catch up to him.
In 10 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett last season, he had a 3.96 ERA. He had trouble with baserunners then too with a 1.43 WHIP. He hasn't been able to recapture what made him successful prior to the 2022 season. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Braves since that season.
He missed essentially all of 2023 due to Tommy John Surgery, and then spent all of 2024 getting back into shape. There is still some belief that the 27 year old can make that happen.
Anderson was traded to the Angels in exhange for relief pitcher José Suarez. Both pitches were designated for assignement by their acquiring teams. Suarez accepted an assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett, so they'll be teammates for the time being.
An Anderson redemption arc would make for a great story while also giving the Braves rotation the boost it was hoping to get from him.