Braves Chris Sale Set for Third Rehab Assignment, Riley Progressing
Chris Sale’s return to the Atlanta Braves is slowly approaching, but it will have to wait a little longer. Manager Brian Snitker confirmed Monday afternoon that another rehab assignment will be needed before he can come back.
Sale will pitch on Saturday for Double-A Columbus.
They’d like to get the pitch count a little higher before he gets back. Sale finished his outing on Sunday at 56 pitches, up from the 40 he threw in the previous start. He was supposed to go 60, but since he was at 56 at the end of an inning, they decided against seeing if he could get an out on four pitches.
Ideally, the Braves would like to get him up to around 75 pitches before activating him. In his start on Sunday, he pitched four innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out four.
He struggled in the first inning before flipping the switch and retiring the final 10 batters he faced.
“I think once I dialed it back a little bit and kind of got into a rhythm and a little bit better into hitting better spots with my mechanics, it was much better.”
Meanwhile, third baseman Austin Riley is still working his way back. Snitker said they’re going to “amp up everything” over the next couple of days. However, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily going to be back then. Snitker added that Austin is still feeling it.
Riley is taking Monday off after running the bases on Sunday. He is expected to be back at it on Tuesday.
He’s on the 10-day injured list with an abdominal injury that was reaggravated during the MLB Speedway Classic on a diving play at home plate to nab Elly De La Cruz. He made one of the top plays of the year, and we haven’t seen him in a game since.
Unlike last season, when he suffered a broken hand on a hit by pitch, it’s not out of the question, at least currently, that he’ll be back this season. There are already plenty of guys who are done until at least Spring Training, so there’s still hope for him at least.
UPDATE: At the time of the articles publication, Sale’s next rehab start date was not known and was presumed to be with Triple-A Gwinnett. That has changed and has been updated in the story accordingly.