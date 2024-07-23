Braves Could Have HOF Inductee Same Year as All-Star Game
The Atlanta Braves’ festivities for hosting the 2025 All-Star Game are in full swing. But there could be an addition to the festivities should the Baseball Writers Association of America make the right decision.
MLB posted some notable Hall of Fame candidates for next year. One of them is Braves legend and All-Star Andruw Jones.
Jones has been on the ballot for a few years now. But he’s gaining traction and it could lead to the perfect moment in which he and the city he called home for over a decade of his career get to celebrate together.
The Electric Atlanta Years
The expectations were high when Jones arrived in Atlanta almost 30 years ago. It only took some key moments to push them even higher.
"One of the most hyped prospects ever, Jones sent already lofty expectations soaring even higher when he hit two home runs in Game 1 of the 1996 World Series as a 19-year-old rookie,” MLB columnist for Bleacher Report Joel Reuter wrote.
Jones established himself as one of the best outfielders to ever play the game taking home 10 gold gloves during his time with the Braves.
In 12 seasons with the Braves, Jones batted .263 with a .839 OPS with 368 home runs and 1,117 RBI.
If he had kept those numbers going the rest of his career, he would probably be in Cooperstown already. However, his years after his Braves tenured took him off track.
"That less-than-stellar end to his career ultimately soured his overall legacy and kept him from putting up the no-doubt Hall of Fame numbers he appeared to be on track for in his 20s, but he still stands as one of the best two-way center fielders to ever play the game,” Reuter added.
In five years with the Dodgers, White Sox, Rangers and Yankees, Jones batted .210 and averaged just 13 home runs a year.
Recency bias can certainly impact the outlook of an entire career.
Jones finished his career with a .254 batting average, 1,289 RBI, 434 home runs, 67 WAR, and a 111 OPS+.
Four players in the history of baseball have 10 Gold Gloves and 400+ home runs. Jones, Willie Mays, Mike Schmidt, and Ken Griffey Jr. The three not named Andruw Jones were first-ballot hall of famers.
In Striking Distance of the Hall
Just looking at his first year on the ballot, it’s very obvious how much those final years hurt his chances. He got 7.3% of the vote. Keep in mind, a player needs 5% to stay on the ballot so it was cutting it close. However, slowly but surely, the memory of his prime years started to give him a major boost.
2018: 7.3%
2019: 7.5%
2020: 19.4%
2021: 33.9%
2022: 41.4%
2023: 58.1%
2024: 61.6%
He now has 61.6% of the necessary 75% of the vote. It would take a jump in votes, but he’s had it before. Just look at the increase from 2022 to 2023.
So, yeah, it’s a bit of an outside chance. But the idea of getting to celebrate alongside the All-Star Game festivities is just that close to becoming a reality.
The 2025 Hall of Fame voting results will be announced in January. The hypothetical celebration of Jones induction would come on July 15 during the All-Star Game in Atlanta with an induction coming a couple weeks later in Cooperstown on July 27.