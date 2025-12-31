Braves Prospect Year in Review: Southsiene Gets First Action After Draft

The Atlanta Braves have made a habit of putting together rosters filled with young talent, whether acquired in free agency or through the draft. Atlanta’s latest first-rounder, Tate Southsiene, made his professional baseball debut in 2025. Not every player sees action right away, but he chose to jump in right away.

Southsiene was drafted with the 22nd overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft, representing the Braves’ only first-round pick. The young shortstop received a $2.62 million signing bonus and saw action with Single-A Augusta.

In his first year of professional baseball, the 19-year-old slashed .219/.242/.539, playing in just 15 games. The Nevada native had just 64 at-bats this season, but still managed to string together 14 hits and 10 runs, including three doubles and a triple. He also struck out 27 times and walked once.

Though his first season’s numbers didn’t exactly jump off the charts, Southsiene’s numbers are reflective of a 19-year-old who was playing against high school competition a few months earlier.

Despite his youth and professional inexperience, Southsiene is already rated as a 50 overall on the 20-to-80 scale, including 50 overall ratings for his power, hitting, arm and fielding. A 50 is MLB average, so it makes sense why the Braves were willing to take a flyer on him in the first round.

Southsiene’s top tool is his speed, which is rated as a “plus” 60 on the 20-to-80 scale, which is a step above the rating of above average. He’s rated as the Braves’ third overall prospect, but isn’t expected to make his way to the Majors until 2029. It takes time to develop high school talent. It’s a longer adjustment to different levels of competition.

Southsiene could prove to be the missing piece the Braves have been looking for, as the team has struggled to find a consistent option at shortstop since the departure of Dansby Swanson back in 2022.

Of course, he’ll need some more time in the oven before making a push for a Major League debut, as the young righty’s only seen 15 professional games in his career. Next year will be his first real professional season.

If he’s able to continue to develop at the high level his ratings suggest, though, he could very well be the next in a line of great Braves shortstops. He likely wouldn’t follow He-Seong Kim, who’s only signed to a contract through the end of the 2026 season.

In fact, he’ll likely be competing with Alex Lodise, who’s the Braves’ fourth-ranked prospect and a fellow 2025 draft pick. Lodise is a slightly older shortstop who’s a bit further along in his development, having played in college. John Gil is another shortstop he’ll be competing against, and he’s already seen action in Double-A.

Southeiene projects as a possible outfield option, but the Braves are likely set out in the grass for years to come unless Southeiene displays something truly special. Perhaps, in time, his future role will become clearer. His addition still arguably makes the farm system stronger.

