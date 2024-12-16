REPORT: Braves Expected to Sign Top-5 International Prospect
The Atlanta Braves are expected to sign a highly touted international prospect when the signing period opens on Jan. 15.
Switch-hitting outfielder Diego Tornes (who throws right-handed) is expected to join the farm system, according to Baseball America. The 16-year-old prospect out of Cuba is an enormous 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds.
Because of his age, he might not be done growing yet.
While he wouldn’t solve the Braves' problems for outfield help in 2025, he provides an answer down the road.
The first reports of Tornes looking to sign with the Braves came back in August.
According to baseball writer Francys Romero, the Atlanta Braves are expected to sign him for around $3 million, which would make him one of the highest-paid international prospects.
With Japanese starting pitcher Roki Sasaki being a member of the class as well, he’s unlikely to top the list. But $3 million still isn’t too shabby either way.
Tornes left Cuba at the age of 13 and is currently developing at the Alex Sanchez Academy in the Dominican Republic.
On the 20 to 80 scale, his overall score is a 55, making him an above-average player. His power is scored at a 60, giving it a “plus’ rating.
Tornes' arm and defense are considered plus, with gold-glove caliber potential.
The Braves have had some major success in the international prospect game over the years.
One of the top examples is all-star Andruw Jones, who signed out of Curaçao in 1993, receiving a $46,000 signing bonus. Jones became one of the best outfielders in the game, winning 10 Gold Gloves and hitting 434 career home runs. Some argue he should be in the Hall of Fame.
Two other notable current players include outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and second baseman Ozzie Albies. Acuña won the 2023 National League MVP, the 2018 NL Rookie of the Year, has won three Silver Slugger Awards and is a four-time All-Star. Albies is a three-time All-Star and has won two Silver Slugger Awards.