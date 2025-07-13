Braves Infielder Prospect Makes Immediate Impact in Wake of Riley Injury
Nacho Alvarez Jr. was given a tall task Saturday morning when he was called up to take over for Austin Riley. The Atlanta Braves lost their All-Star third baseman to the 10-day injured list with a strained right abdomen.
He was given his second shot at the Majors to help fill the hole, and he delivered immediately. He went 2-for-4 with a run scored in his season debut with the team. As a testament to his discipline at the plate, he didn't strike out.
He represented the go-ahead run when he was driven in on a sacrifice ground out from Jurickson Profar in the top of the ninth. The Braves went on to win 7-6 and win their first series in nearly a month.
It was his first career multi-hit game in the Majors, showing that he is already progressing compared to his previous stint last season. Like now, he was called up to help fill a gap in the infield created by an injury.
He just wasn't ready yet for Major League action. He went 3-for-30 with a run scored while striking out 10 times. Eight games into his first trip to Atlanta, he was heading back to Gwinnett, where he finished the rest of the season.
Alvarez reported to Spring Training with the Braves but went down with a wrist injury before the calendar reached the month of March. He didn't see live action again until June 9. Once he got back to Triple-A June 12 - he spent a couple of games with the FCL Braves in North Port - he got on a roll.
In 11 Triple-A games, he batted .361 with a 1.059 OPS with one home run, four total extra-base hits and five RBIs. He stuck out just five times in 49 plate appearances (10.2%).
Alvarez, at least after his first game, has earned a chance to stick around. Riley could be out for a bit, and having him make up for lost production would be huge for the team. It can also be seen as a tryout for next season. A starting job in the infield could become his by then if he succeeds here.