Braves' Ozuna Rockets Into Top 50 Among MLB Players After All-Star Season
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna rockets up in the ranks to crack the top 50 in MLB Network’s Top 100 players.
After being ranked No. 83 heading into 2024, he heads into 2025 ranked No. 47. His place in the top 100 is a few spots below his former teammate, Max Fried, who is ranked No. 44.
Ozuna was by far the top position player for the Braves last season. He was the lone bat to make the All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas - his third nod overall and first with the Braves. He also participated in the Home Run Derby but was out in the first round.
He played in all 162 games for the Braves, slashing .302/.378/.546 with 39 home runs and 104 RBIs. He finished with these dominant numbers despite a power slump late in the season. He hit just two home runs and drove in just six RBIs in September.
There’s a chance he could have ranked a bit higher had he had a stronger finish, but being top 50 is far from something to slouch at. He still finished fourth in MVP voting too. Hard to ask for more.
He’s also competing with Shohei Ohtani for other awards at his position such as the Silver Slugger. Ozuna was a finalist for that award.
Ozuna joins center fielder Michael Harris II and recently signed left fielder Jurickson Profar as the Braves teammates to be listed in the top 100 so far. Harris came in at No. 67 this season, a decrease from his ranking at 50th in 2024. Profar is ranked No. 84 and was unranked the previous season.
The top 40 has yet to be released. No. 40 through No. 21 will be released on Tuesday. No. 20 through No. 11 will be released on Wednesday, and the top 10 will be released on Thursday. All remaining lists will be released at 8 p.m. EST.