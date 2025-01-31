Braves' Jurickson Profar Makes Prestigious 2025 MLB List
Some pundits seriously doubt whether Atlanta Braves free agent signing Jurickson Profar can repeat his breakout 2024 campaign. But for right now, he's among the best players in baseball.
MLB Network confirmed that fact, as Profar was included on the media company's list of the top 100 MLB players entering 2025.
Profar came in on the list at No. 84.
It's important to note that preseason lists such as these never lead to future success. Last year,the Braves had nine players on the Top 100 players list from MLB Network. In fact, the Braves had four players in the top 17.
Those four players were Ronald Acuña Jr., who came in at No. 1, Matt Olson, Austin Riley and Spencer Strider.
In large part because of injuries, it's possible none of those four players return to the top 17 on the 2025 list. Other Braves such as Sean Murphy and Ozzie Albies, who made the top 100 last year, could potentially drop as well after disappointing, injury-plagued years.
Still, it's exciting that Profar is getting love, especially after a mostly inactive offseason. At the very least, the Braves landed an excited outfielder who has a very good chance to improve the depth of an already dangerous lineup when everyone is healthy.
Profar hit .280 with a .459 slugging percentage and .839 OPS in 2024. He smashed a career-high 24 home runs with a career-best 85 RBI and 94 runs.
Behind those efforts, Profar made his first MLB All-Star team last season.
Profar's career average sits at .245 with a .726 OPS. So, he could be due for some regression in 2025.
Put another way, it will be quite an accomplishment if Profar is back on the MLB Network Top 100 players list next year.
But if he can just get close to replicating his 2024 season, Profar is going to be a great addition for the Braves.
MLB Network has released the first 20 players -- ranked 81-100 -- of its top 100 list. It will announce the final 80 players over the next two weeks.
In addition to Acuña, Olson, Riley, Strider, Murphy and Albies, Max Fried, Michael Harris II and Marcell Ozuna were Braves on the list last year.
Ozuna is the only current Braves player seemingly poised to be ranked higher than last season. But Atlanta newcomers such as Chris Sale and Reynaldo López appear to have a great chance to make the list after not being on it in 2024.