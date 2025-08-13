Braves No. 6 Prospect Finding Offensive Footing in Major Leagues
It’s been a strong showing as of late for Atlanta Braves infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. Tuesday night, his two-run double netted him the first two RBIs of his young MLB career.
While he showed progress during his first call-up this season, he’s really started to show promise since returning to the lineup on Aug. 4. In eight games since coming back up from Triple-A, he’s batting .273 with a .816 OPS with three doubles.
Along with the solid defense he’s shown at the hot corner, he’s putting on a strong audition to stick around, even once Austin Riley is healthy again.
Alvarez is the Braves' No. 6 prospect in the minor leagues. Until the recent updates to the system, he was the top position player prospect. Now, he’s third behind 2025 first-round pick Tate Southisene and 2025 second-round pick Alex Lodise.
Like many Braves players can say this season, he spent a large portion of the season on the injured list. He sustained a wrist injury in the early games of Spring Training and didn’t see action again until June 9.
He put on a strong showing in Triple-A once he returned to action, but would still be in the minors if not for Riley’s injury. The Braves would prefer to have Riley still healthy and in the lineup, regardless of how much his season has been a roller coaster. But, for what it’s worth, Alvarez has embraced the chances he has gotten.
When Riley returns, the Braves could try him in the middle infield. Second base would be a good spot to try him, especially. Ozzie Albies has been batting .195 with a .470 OPS in 11 games in August. His season continues to go stagnant the moment he shows signs of heating up.
Albies has a club option coming up, and it would be worth seeing if Alvarez could man the position. If he can, then it could be worth buying out the option and sliding the prospect in starting next season.
It could also give the Braves the confidence to put Albies on the market for a trade.
They could choose to try him at shortstop since Nick Allen’s bat hasn’t translated yet to the Majors. However, his Gold Glove-caliber defense is going to be tough to replace. In a way, that’s what is protecting his job from Alvarez or anyone else, for that matter.