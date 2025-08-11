Braves Top Draft Picks Highlight Updated Prospect Rankings
The Atlanta Braves' recent draft class has taken over the top prospects rankings. Three recent additions to the organization have jumped into the top 10, with six total cracking the top 30.
It doesn’t round like a high number, but that’s one-fifth of a top prospect pool coming from one draft class.
The top recent addition is the Braves' first-round pick, shortstop and outfielder Tate Southisene. The 18-year-old prospect is ranked third in the system. He has yet to make his professional debut, but expectations for him include being able to hit for power while also providing strong defense at the shortstop position.
He’s projected by MLB.com to make his Braves debut in 2029.
Right behind him at No. 4 in the system is the Dick Howser Trophy winner out of Florida State, Alex Lodise. He stood out immediately in his professional debut with a three-hit performance with two extra-base hits and three RBIs.
Through six games with the Rome Emperors, he’s batting .231 with a .654 OPS with no home runs and the three RBIs from his debut. He’s cooled off a bit. He’s going to have to make adjustments, but that’s just part of the game.
He’s projected to make his debut in 2028.
Rounding out those who are in the top 10 from the recent draft class is left-hander Briggs McKenzie. Outfielder Connor Essenburg landed just outside the top 10 at No. 11.
Left-hander Cam Caminiti and right-hander JR Ritchie remain the top two prospects in the system, with Caminiti still the only Top 100 prospect the Braves have. Naturally, if some of these prospects start to develop nicely, they could work their way up.
A notable example of that happening is Drake Baldwin, who cracked the top 100 ahead of this season. Since then, he’s graduated from prospect status and is building a rock-solid case to be the National League Rookie of the Year.
Three players who have played for the Braves this season remain in the top 10 prospects: Hurston Waldrep, Nacho Alvarez and Didier Fuentes.
Waldrep is the most likely of the three to be the next to graduate from the prospect label. He’s established himself as a mainstay with two strong starts since finally earning the opportunity last Sunday.
In the recent update, shortstop prospect Jose Perdomo dropped down from being No. 7 in 2024 to No. 17 this season. A slow 2025 season in the Complex League played a role in that.