Braves No. 3 Prospect Has Strong 2025 Spring Training Debut
Atlanta Braves No. 2 prospect Hurston Waldrep made his 2025 Spring Training debut in the 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his third-ever appearance in a Spring Training game, he came out of the bullpen and pitched a scoreless inning. He allowed no hits and while striking out none and walking a batter.
His day required a little bit of work. He needed 16 pitches to get through four batters.
Waldrep was the Braves No. 3 prospect on MLB.com in 2024. His ranking for the upcoming season will be revealed when the top 30 drops in March. The Braves drafted him out of the University of Florida in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
He made his Major League debut last season when the Braves were in desperate need of rotation help. He wasn’t ready for The Show, to put it lightly. The 22-year-old made two starts in June, just 11 months after he was drafted.
He gave up 13 earned runs in seven combined innings. His ERA was 16.71 and his WHIP was 2.43. Before he could be sent back to Triple-A, it was revealed he had elbow inflammation. He missed over a month. After he recovered, he finished his season back in the minors.
He finished the Triple-A season with a 3.38 ERA in 40 innings pitched in eight starts. However, in his final six starts, he had a 2.22 ERA with one run or fewer allowed in five of them.
Last Spring, he pitched 4 1/3 innings across two appearances allowing no runs on two hits while walking four.
While he’s a long shot to land a spot in the starting rotation, he has a solid chance to make the pitching staff in some capacity out of camp if he has a strong enough Spring Training.
However, odds are he still starts off the season in Triple-A.