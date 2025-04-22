Braves Sean Murphy Putting Last Season's Struggles Further Behind Him
Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy continues to silence the doubters. His three-run home run in the eighth inning capped off a five-run rally to take the lead and proved to be the game-winner. It kept the Braves ahead just enough to edge out the Twins 7-6.
"Last year was tough for him," Braves center fielder Michael Harris II said after the game. "Just couldn't get back on track, but now he's looking back to himself and I'm glad to have him fully healthy now and swinging like he is."
When a team is 7-4 when you're the lineup compared to 2-9 when you're not, it's definitely nice to have you back.
How he's performed since he returned from his cracked-rib injury lends credence to the notion that Murphy never fully recovered last season from the oblique injury he suffered on Opening Day. The All-Star version of Murphy we saw in 2023 more embodies who he is.
It's allowed him to fix his reputation with parts of the fan base that turned on him in less than 30 days. There was the chatter about what to do with him if he continues to struggle like he did last year and rookie catcher Drake Balwin becomes a sensation. That talk has mostly gone away. There is still hyped around Baldwin, but it's no longer at the expense of Murphy. It helps when you come back and consistently put over one over the fence.
In 11 games played, he already has five home runs and 11 RBIs. He's already halfway to his home run total from last season that he reached in 72 games and almost halfway to his RBIs total.
Murphy is tied for third among catchers in home runs and tied for fourth in RBIs. If he qualified, his .916 OPS and .590 slugging would both be second among catchers behind Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh (.733 slugging and 1.136 OPS).
Those two stats would also be career highs if he could keep them up for a full season. Nothing would make for a better comeback season than a career one. That type of performance could be Comeback Player of the Year worthy, an award one of his pitchers just won back in November.
At his current pace, he would finish with over 50 home runs and over 100 RBIs. That is an unlikely pace, but setting some career highs is realistic. Currently, his season bests for home runs and RBIs are 21 and 68.
There's a storyline here. As the Braves continues to turn around their season, Murphy continues to turn things around for himself. He can go from being the guy with the most to prove this seaon to being won of the saviors.