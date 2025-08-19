Braves Signing of Jurickson Profar Looking Good As His Power Surges
Coming off an 80-game suspension, Jurickson Profar rightfully earned the looming doubts that hung over his head. He had to prove that he could be an All-Star-level, or remotely closer to that level, ballplayer after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
He took some time to find consistency since his return, but with how he’s hitting now, his addition to the Atlanta Braves lineup could still prove to be a worthy one.
Since the calendar turned to August, he’s batting .297 with a 1.085 OPS with six home runs and 15 RBIs. This month has brought his slugging percentage up to .467, which is higher than during last year’s All-Star campaign (.459).
In Monday night’s game against the Chicago White Sox, he belted two home runs and drove in five RBIs. That total brings him up to nine home runs and 26 RBIs overall on the season.
Over 162 games, he is on pace for 35 home runs and 102 RBIs. This would far outdo the 26 home runs and 85 RBIs he tallied over 158 games last season.
He’s not quite at the All-Star level when it comes to batting average (.280 in 2024 vs .256 in 2025) and on-base percentage (.380 in 2024 vs .359 in 2025). But the power is above it, averaging things out. His OPS+ on the season is nearly on par (130 in 2025 vs 133 in 2024).
It’s been a good ride for him as of late. His defense has been hit or miss, but he’s had his moments in the outfield, too.
In the top half of the doubleheader against the Marlins on Aug. 9, he robbed a home run from Austín Ramirez to preserve what was at that moment a shutout bid from right-hander Hurston Waldrep.
Waldrep ended up allowing just one run in a Braves 7-1 win. It was a make-up for a cartoonish error early in the week, but it’s a good way to make up for it.
SportsCenter and Bleacher Report both posted the highlight and captioned it as a catch of the year candidate.
So, as the season goes on, Profar is slowly but surely putting the suspension behind him. It won’t be completely forgotten, but as he shows that a change in stance and mechanics made a difference, others will be more willing to overlook it.
He’s guaranteed to be in Atlanta for the next two years. By then, his contract could go down as one of the better ones in recent memory, if he keeps this up.