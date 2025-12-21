Four Braves Players Change Numbers for 2026 Season

A new season means a chance to change things up. For some Atlanta Braves players, that will involve switching up the number on the back of their jerseys. In total, four players will currently have a new number for next season.

Let’s look at those four players. We’ll dive into whether there is any meaning behind the moves. To have some more fun, we’ll look at some previous Braves players to wear these numbers.

Jurickson Profar: No. 7 to No. 17

Last player to wear this number: Vidal Brujan (2025)

Notable players to wear this number: Dansby Swanson, Jeff Francoeur, Mark DeRosa, Kenny Lofton

After one season with the No. 7, he’s bumping it up by 10. The number became available after Vidal Brujan updated his number; more on him in a moment. Ha-Seong Kim previously wore No. 7 when he was with his previous teams. Perhaps with this switch, he’ll take that number.

Profar has no consistent number in his career. This will be the eighth number of his major league career.

Vidal Brujan: No. 17 to No. 2

Last player to wear this number: Nick Allen (2025)

Notable players to wear this number: BJ Upton, Kelly Johnson, Albert Hall

With Nick Allen traded to Houston for Mauricio Dubon, the number was open for the taking, and Brujan obliged. No. 17 had been his number previous times in the past, as well as No. 7. However, he decided to switch it up and wear this number for the first time in his career.

It’s unknown if there was any conversation between him and Profar about passing along his old number. However, that wouldn’t be too surprising.

Nacho Alvarez Jr.: No. 67 to No. 24

Last player to wear this number: Jarred Kelenic (2024 to 2025)

Notable players to wear this number: William Contreras, Michael Bourn, Kurt Suzuki

Alvarez will have his third number so far in his short time in the major leagues. Funny enough, he has also previously worn No. 17, but alas, Profar has won out in wearing it.

Brett Wisely: No. 60 to No. 0

Last player to wear this number: None

Wisely makes history by wearing this number. According to Baseball Reference, no Braves player has ever worn zero. To be fair, it’s not a common number in general. However, it’s a historic decision nonetheless.

This isn’t the first time he’s worn the number. He had it with the Giants last season. He sort of kept with the spirit of the number while with the Braves. His previous number, 60, has a zero in it.

