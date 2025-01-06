Braves SP Spencer Schwellenbach Listed Among Top 2024 Rookies
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach received recognition from MLB Network. The channel put out its top 25 rookies of 2024 and the Braves rookie was ranked No. 14.
Schwellenbach is coming off a surprise rookie campaign that frankly doesn’t happen under other circumstances. He was called up from Double-A Mississippi after fellow pitching prospect AJ Smith-Shawver sustained a Grade 2 oblique strain after a single start.
When he was called up, he was the Braves No. 3 prospect.
In 21 starts, Schwellenbach had a 3.35 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP and 127 strikeouts in 123 2/3 innings. In his final 15 starts, he had a 2.54 ERA and 0.92 WHIP.
His season WHIP was third among all qualified rookies, his ERA and opponent’s average (.226) were both fifth.
While being ranked 14th is a major deal, it still underrates his season a bit. Obviously, guys like Paul Skenes should be ahead as well as Shota Imanaga and Mason Miller. But there are a few questionable guys ahead of Schwellenbach.
For example, Detroit Tigers second baseman Colt Keith is ranked ahead of him at 11th. The only justification can be that Kieth played more of the 2024 season. Schwellenbach had a better WAR (2.7 to 1.1). He has a better ERA+ relative to Keith’s OPS+ (124 to 96). The Braves rookie was an above-average player by all accounts while some stats see Keith as below-average in 2024.
Next, let’s compare Schwellenbach to the American League Rookie of the Year, Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil.
Let’s look at who is better with the following stats:
- ERA: Schwellenbach
- WHIP: Schwellenbach
- ERA+: Schwellenbach
- FIP: Schwellenbach
- Walks per nine innings: Schwellenbach
Now, to be fair, Gil leads in stats such as opponent’s average, WAR and the traditional stat of wins.
This isn’t to knock Gil down a peg. This is to make a case that Schwellenbach should be ranked closer to Gil.
Fortunately for Schwellenbach, he’s gotta a lot of career years ahead of him to rise higher up in the ranks. He wasn’t expected to be here at this point, so might as well continue to surprise.