Braves Without Ozuna for Blue Jays Series, To Have MRI
The Atlanta Braves will be without designated hitter Marcell Ozuna for the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Per multiple reports, he is heading back to Atlanta to have an exploratory MRI on his hip. Nothing serious came up, and he is day-to-day.
Bryan De La Cruz will bat in the designated hitter spot and Eli White will take over in left field for the series opener.
According to Braves TV color analyst CJ Nitowski, this is the first time since Sept. 24, 2023, that someone other than Ozuna is batting as the designated hitter. Ronald Acuña Jr. was in that role for game 1 of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals.
Ozuna was walking funny after he hustled down the basepaths to beat out a throw to reach on an error in the sixth inning of the 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The first sign of trouble came when the three-time All-Star was pinch hit for by Stuart Fairchild in the eighth inning.
While the offense has struggled nearly the entire early part of this season, Ozuna continues to be a force at the plate. He’s batting .306 with a 1.006 OPS, three home runs and right RBIs.
The Braves' struggling lineup heads north of the border without a big bat near the top of the lineup.
They just got catcher Sean Murphy back during the Phillies series, and another hole opened up, at least for the next three games. Add this to the list of things that make you say, Of course that’s what happened to the Braves.
The Braves start a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. Grant Holmes will be on the mound to start.