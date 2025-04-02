Braves Expected to Be Without Reynaldo López Long Term
The Atlanta Braves face a long-term injury blow to the starting rotation.
According to MLB.com’s Mark Bowman, right-handed pitcher Reynaldo López will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder to determine if he has any structural damage.
Imaging only showed the shoulder inflammation that put him on the 15-day injured list on Monday. The timetable for his return won’t be known until after his surgery. Bowman added it should be expected that López will miss at least a couple of months.
For the record, it might be April Fool’s Day, but there is nobody who is about to tell you sike. This is real, and it’s yet another headache for the Braves. Never a dull moment.
López made just one start before going down with an injury. In five innings pitched in that lone start, he allowed three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out one.
In a corresponding move, the Braves recalled right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder. He is scheduled to start Wednesday’s night series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lopez had a stint on the Injured List in September of last season for the same reason. However, it is yet to be determined if it’s the exact same ailment since he has to undergo surgery this time around.
Elder will be in the rotation at least to start. How he performs will determine how long the Braves stick with him.
In 10 starts for the Braves last season, he had a 6.52 ERA and a 1.63 WHIP - far from his All-Star performance the season prior.
In his lone Triple-A start this season, he allowed five earned runs across 2 2/3 innings pitched.
Should the Braves opt for another arm long-term, there are a couple of prospect options from which to choose.
The highest-ranking prospect in Triple-A is Hurston Waldrep (No. 4), who just had a strong start for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday. He pitched five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out seven. Waldrep has made two MLB appearances for the Braves, neither of which went well. He allowed 13 earned runs across seven total innings pitched.
Other options include No. 6 prospect Drue Hackenberg. He’s currently in Double-A but pitched well in four Triple-A starts last season.
The Braves could also try and stretch out lefty José Suarez, who has made 61 career starts. He pitched three innings of one-run ball in the 5-0 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.