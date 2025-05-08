Former Braves World Series Closer Pops Up In Audience, Receives Applause
Former Atlanta Braves reliever and World Series champion Will Smith was spotted in the crowd at Truist Park on Wednesday night. Smith was put on the videoboard and received a roar of applause from the crowd.
The 35-year-old right-hander wore a Braves uniform for two and half seasons but left a lasting impact. He was the closer in 2021 when the Braves pulled off a surprise run to a World Series championship. He recorded the final out in Game 6 to clinch it.
That season, Smith had a 3.44 ERA in 71 games. He made 37 saves and struck out 87 batters in 68 innings pitched. In the postseason, he tossed 11 scoreless innings, picking up six saves. He was the winning pitcher of record in two others. He appeared in every Braves win to close it out.
In 130 games pitched for the Braves, he had a 3.87 ERA, a 112 ERA+ and 146 strikeouts in 121 innings pitched.
The Braves traded him to the Houston Astros, the team they beat in the World Series, in 2022. He won the World Series. He joined the Texas Rangers in 2023 and completed the personal threepeat.
He is currently a free agent. He last pitched with the Kansas City Royals in 2024, finishing the season with a 6.53 ERA. He's a native to the Atlanta area, growing up in Newnan (about an hour southwest of the city). That makes it rather easy for him to drop into a game at Truist Park on a whim.
Regardless of if he takes the mound again in his career, he going to remain a hero in Braves country and for his hometown team.