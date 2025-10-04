Chipper Jones Balks at Braves Manager Opportunity
As the offseason gets underway, the Atlanta Braves' search for their next manager is set to begin. Right now, any pick is speculative. One speculative option, Skip Schumaker, is staying in Arlington, Texas, but other notable options remain.
There is a corner of the Braves fan base that is all over the idea of Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones being the next skipper. In the past, prioritizing his family has been a key reason he’s given for why he wouldn’t want to manage.
However, his family has warmed up to the idea, giving him a green light. However, while he acknowledged the change of heart from them, he hasn’t had it.
“They are completely OK with it,” Jones said during an appearance on 680 The Fan. “They really enjoyed the Futures Game at the All-Star Game and that experience. That being said. I do not wish to manage at all.”
He doesn’t think he has the qualifications, and he doesn’t think he would mesh well with the media personnel. That being said, he said off-hand that he thinks he would be a good hitting coach.
In a previous interview during the All-Star Break, Jones also expressed interest in being an assistant general manager. Similar to being a hitting coach, it’s more behind-the-scenes work relative to a manager or general manager.
"I'm not the guy out in front talking to the media, day in and day out, about the play or the moves of the organization," he said in July. "But I still have a say behind the scenes, which is really cool."
Another reality that needs to be addressed here is that Hall of Fame baseball players don’t take on these positions very often, at least these days. Sure, there are examples of legends who went on to be managers: Ted Williams, Frank Robinson and Yogi Berra are all prime examples.
But these are all examples that are from a bygone era, and even then, the list is small. Jones has a prominent standing with the organization that allows him to have a presence without taking on a high-pressure position.
He got to experience being a manager for the National League prospects during the Futures Game. But this is a one-off experience. It’s a completely different situation than taking on the day-in-and-day-out grind that comes with the real deal.
Could he change his mind one day? It’s possible, but he’s not inclined to apply for the position that is currently open.