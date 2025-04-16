Craig Kimbrel Dominates in Debut for Braves Double-A Affiliate
Atlanta Braves reliever Craig Kimbrel was nails for Double-A Columbus Tuesday night in his debut with the team. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning, walking a batter and striking out two.
It was his first time pitching at the Double-A level since he appeared with Double-A Mississippi in 2009. This was his first time seeing live action since re-signing with the Braves.
Kimbrel returned to the Braves organization on a minor-league deal toward the end of Spring Training. If he makes the Majors, he will have a $2 million salary kick in. The original reports had him going to work out in Triple-A to get ramped up. However, he ended up starting off in the complex down in North Port, Fla., before moving up to Double-A.
Kimbrel’s reputation has been streaky since his first stint with the Braves ended a decade ago. In 294 games in Atlanta, he had a ridiculous 1.43 ERA. He was receiving comparisons to Mariano Rivera, who was in the final years of his legendary career when Kimbrel broke in, due to his rate of picking up saves - back when there was more affinity for the stat.
If Kimbrel can shine enough in the minors, he should get a chance to help the bullpen.
The Braves bullpen has a 4.24 ERA, 21st in Major League Baseball. Early on, there was a defense that certain relievers who have since been cut were ballooning that stat, but that's hard to leverage anymore 17 games in.
They’ve been an inconsistent group this season. Home runs have been a killer for this pitching staff as a whole. The 24 home runs they have allowed are tied for third in MLB.