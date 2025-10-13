Determining Hypothetical New Contract Between Braves and Ha-Seong Kim
The Atlanta Braves are likely going to have to figure out their shortstop situation this offseason. Ha-Seong Kim could very well stick around, but it likely won't be on the $16 million player option.
Opting out to secure a multi-year deal makes sense for Kim for a couple key reasons.
One is timing. The shortstop market is thin this offseason, and teams are going to be more willing to pay a premium for who is available. He is coming off a strong finish to the season, which could also increase payday on the open market. There is the argument that he showed the injury issues that caused a dip in the numbers are behind him.
Another reason is that he can have security as the current collective bargaining agreement comes to an end. If he picks up the player option, he will be a free agent at the same time as a potential lock out. If he hits the market and picks up a multi-year deal, then he can ride out the storm.
Since he is likely to go to market, what's left to figure out is what it would take for the Braves to keep him. Normally, we could use Spotrac's market value projections to help figure out his value, but they don't list one for him like they do for other players.
This will rely on more educated guessing based on what other contract have been given out in recent years. Kim was the second highest paid shortstop last offseason behind Willy Adames, who got a seven-year, $182 million deal. A contract of that stature is likely not happening. He had a strong finish, but Adames was coming off 30 home runs and being one of the best hitters with runners in scoring position.
Unless a player receives a large, longterm deal, shortstops have typically settled for shorter-term deals with a similar value to what Kim is already making. Since we're not seeing a big market, like we did in 2023, for example, we'll give him the benefit of that and say he gets a pay bump.
A reasonable length to expect is probably around three years. Another opt-out could be included in the deal as well. That'll give him a choice to check in on the market after any lockout happens and a new CBA is a go.
We're going to make an assumption that he gets a raise from the $13 million he made between the Rays and Braves in 2025. At minimum, he'll want, per year, what he could get with his player option next year ($16 million).
Once it's all said and done, he'll probably make between $16 million and $20 million per season as a base salary. Incentives will likely be included, too.
Verdict: Three Years, $48 to $60 million with an opt-out after two years should get the job done.