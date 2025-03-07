Evaluating Ian Anderson's Statistically Polarizing Spring Training
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson got the job done Thursday night against the Miami Marlins. He pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings allowing just one hit and struck out four.
However, command issues plagued him throughout the game. He walked four, hit a batter and threw just 46% of his pitches for strikes. His stats make this outing polarizing, and it reflects a spring that is tough to judge.
Over eight innings pitched across three starts, Anderson has a 1.13 ERA with five strikeouts. He’s held hitters to a .080 average. But on the flip side, he has a 1.38 WHIP because he’s allowed nine walks. Including that hit by pitch, that’s 10 free passes.
There are two angles to view his spring, and both hold validity:
- He’s getting outs and preventing runs and deserves that credit
- His command is concerning, and it’s not improving
For those looking for another positive sign, his fastball velocity is still consistently between 92 and 94. Nothing is propping off. It’s all about where he’s placing these 92- to 94-mph pitches.
There are still three weeks left in Spring Training. He has time to get it figured out before he pitches in a game that matters in the regular season. He’s still expected to get that shot in the rotation alongside Grant Holmes.
Should the 26-year-old righty figure it out, he’s in a good spot to return to being a rotation mainstay. Otherwise, maybe he could prove to be more effective out of the bullpen.
The 2021 World Series hero hasn’t appeared in a regular season game for the Braves since August 2022. He was out virtually all of 2023 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and he spent all of 2024 in the minors. He had his rehab assignment and then spent the rest of his season getting back to form in Triple-A.
Anderson finished his 2024 Triple-A stint with a 3.96 ERA overall. He progressed as the season went on. In his final six starts, he had a 3.03 ERA and a 2.11 ERA in his last three.