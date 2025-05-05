Forecast, Giveaways For Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Series
It never hurts to keep the weather in mind when planning your trip to the ballpark. Rain took its toll on the Atlanta Braves series vs the Dodgers over the weekend. This week, it should be mostly smooth with some chances of rain later in the series.
Four-Game Series Forecast (temperature is what is expected at time of first pitch):
- Monday, May 5: 69ºF with a 0% chance of rain
- Tuesday, May 6: 76ºF with a 0% chance of rain
- Wednesday, May 7: 65ºF with a 47% chance of rain
- Thursday, May 8: Low of 61ºF with a 37% chance of rain (hourly data will be added when available)
All weather is subject to change and will be updated accordingly each day. All weather is via The Weather Channel and AccuWeather.
First pitch times will stay as they are until it is deemed unsuitable to start the game at a certain time. This can happen hours before or right before the scheduled time. Decisions on the weather and whether to play will be determined if there is a window of opportunity to get a ballgame in.
They will start as late as they need to. Saturday’s game started at 10:21 p.m. after a delay of over three hours. There is also the possibility that the game pauses after it starts. The Braves have had a delay of two hours and 45 minutes this year for a game that paused in the late innings.
There are two notable giveaways/promotions for fans during the upcoming series against the Reds. There is the Braves racecar giveaway for the first 15,000 fans on Tuesday. On Thursday, there is a Raisel Iglesias bobblehead for the first 15,000 fans.
There is also a Star Wars package that can be purchased with a special ticket on Wednesday.
The only thing that can be said about these giveaways in relation to the weather is that “Giveaway dates, items, and quantities are subject to change,” according to the Braves website.